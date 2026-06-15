Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 16:21 Category: Package Video ID: 1011069 VIRIN: 260615-Z-AH923-1001 PIN: 26061501 Filename: DOD_111776485 Length: 00:04:13 Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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This work, Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur., by Capt. Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.