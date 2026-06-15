Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, take part in the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8-11, 2026. The four-day event tested candidates across graded lanes before inducting them into the Order of the Spur. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Daniel Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011069
|VIRIN:
|260615-Z-AH923-1001
|PIN:
|26061501
|Filename:
|DOD_111776485
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur., by Capt. Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FORT HOOD, Texas — Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur.
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