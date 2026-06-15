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    Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur.

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Capt. Daniel Martinez 

    147th Attack Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, take part in the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8-11, 2026. The four-day event tested candidates across graded lanes before inducting them into the Order of the Spur. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Daniel Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011069
    VIRIN: 260615-Z-AH923-1001
    PIN: 26061501
    Filename: DOD_111776485
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur., by Capt. Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FORT HOOD, Texas &mdash; Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur.

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    Texas Army National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    1-124th Cavalry Regiment
    Army National Guard
    Spur Ride 2026

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