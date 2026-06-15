FORT HOOD, Texas — Candidates from the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, completed the squadron's Spur Ride at Fort Hood, June 8-11, 2026, earning their place in the Order of the Spur.

The Spur Ride dates back more than 200 years to the early U.S. Cavalry, when new troopers had to demonstrate they could handle a horse and survive in the field before a unit would trust them with spurs. Over the years, the standards have remained unchanged. Today's candidates work through graded lanes covering land navigation, weapons handling, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, vehicle identification and squadron history, all while spur holders evaluate every move.

Candidates moved through the lanes in small teams created by the spur holders at the start of the course. Each lane was carefully evaluated by the spur holders, who provided the necessary stresses to test the candidates under pressure.

"The Spur Ride gives our troopers a chance to demonstrate the standards we expect of every cavalry Soldier," said Capt. Ian Cannon, commander of Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, and the officer in charge of the Spur Ride. "Watching these candidates push through each lane and lean on each other tells you why this tradition is still around."

The four-day challenge featured a final day with little rest between tasks. Candidates were pushed to their limits, performing on tired legs with limited sleep.

"It was one of the toughest things I've done since joining the Guard," said Pvt. Matthew Vasquez, a Spur Ride candidate assigned to the 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment. "That last day wore everybody down. Finishing it with my team made it worth every minute."

"Traditions like the Spur Ride bind a cavalry squadron together, and every trooper who finished it is sharper for it," said Lt. Col. Nicholas Moran, commander of the squadron.

The squadron inducted the successful candidates into the Order of the Spur at a ceremony following the final events. Squadron leadership and spur holders looked on as each new member received a set of the coveted silver spurs.

The 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment is headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Spur Ride is one of several training events the squadron uses to sharpen warfighting skills and keep cavalry tradition alive in the Texas Army National Guard.