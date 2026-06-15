OC/Ts Observe Engineers Building Fighting Position with Bulldozer

U.S. Army Engineer Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts), Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, assigned to 3-348th TSBN, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, speaks about the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, mission to build a vehicle fighting position during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Isgar was supported by OC/Ts Staff Sgt. Keith Morris, Capt. Tyree Johnson, and Staff Sgt. Tiree Johnson, all assigned to 2-346th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011029
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-QI027-1062
|Filename:
|DOD_111775457
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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