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    OC/Ts Observe Engineers Building Fighting Position with Bulldozer

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Engineer Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts), Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, assigned to 3-348th TSBN, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, speaks about the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, mission to build a vehicle fighting position during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Isgar was supported by OC/Ts Staff Sgt. Keith Morris, Capt. Tyree Johnson, and Staff Sgt. Tiree Johnson, all assigned to 2-346th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011029
    VIRIN: 260612-A-QI027-1062
    Filename: DOD_111775457
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, OC/Ts Observe Engineers Building Fighting Position with Bulldozer, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Engineer
    First Army
    OCT
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    OperationSentinelJustice

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