OC/Ts Observe Engineers Building Fighting Position with Bulldozer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Engineer Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts), Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, assigned to 3-348th TSBN, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, speaks about the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, mission to build a vehicle fighting position during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Isgar was supported by OC/Ts Staff Sgt. Keith Morris, Capt. Tyree Johnson, and Staff Sgt. Tiree Johnson, all assigned to 2-346th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)