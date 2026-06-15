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    Engineer Company Builds Vehicle Fighting Position with Bulldozer

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers from the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, build a fighting position with a bulldozer during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011024
    VIRIN: 260612-A-QI027-1060
    Filename: DOD_111775405
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Engineer Company Builds Vehicle Fighting Position with Bulldozer, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Engineer
    First Army
    OCT
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    OperationSentinelJustice

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