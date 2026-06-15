U.S. Soldiers from the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, build a fighting position with a bulldozer during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011024
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-QI027-1060
|Filename:
|DOD_111775405
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineer Company Builds Vehicle Fighting Position with Bulldozer, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.