U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, an engineer observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-348th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, who observed the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, speaks about his mission during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011023
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-QI027-1061
|Filename:
|DOD_111775389
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Observer, Coach, and Trained Speaks About Engineer Mission, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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