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    Observer, Coach, and Trained Speaks About Engineer Mission

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, an engineer observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-348th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, who observed the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, speaks about his mission during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011023
    VIRIN: 260612-A-QI027-1061
    Filename: DOD_111775389
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    First Army; Eagle Brigade; 181st MFTB; OC/T; OperationSentinelJustice; combat engineer

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