Observer, Coach, and Trained Speaks About Engineer Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Isgar, an engineer observer, coach, and trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-348th Training Support Battalion, 177th Armored Brigade, First Army, who observed the 471st Engineer Company, 448th Engineer Battalion, 210th Regional Support Group, speaks about his mission during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)