Retired Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull Powerlifting at 2026 Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, a Team SOCOM competitor with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, competes in powerlifting during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The footage also shows Turnbull interacting with Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata. Turnbull was critically injured in a 2019 ISIS suicide bombing in Syria and given a zero percent chance of survival. He is now competing in multiple events while pursuing the Ultimate Championship. The 2026 Warrior Games takes place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sports. (U.S. Special Operations Command courtesy video by Terry Cornwell)