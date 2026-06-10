Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, a Team SOCOM competitor with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, competes in powerlifting during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The footage also shows Turnbull interacting with Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony J. Tata. Turnbull was critically injured in a 2019 ISIS suicide bombing in Syria and given a zero percent chance of survival. He is now competing in multiple events while pursuing the Ultimate Championship. The 2026 Warrior Games takes place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sports. (U.S. Special Operations Command courtesy video by Terry Cornwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010979
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-D0647-6712
|Filename:
|DOD_111774823
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull Powerlifting at 2026 Warrior Games, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.