FGS Erfurt Conducts Live-Fire Exercise During BALTOPS 2026

BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2026) German Navy sailors assigned to German Navy Braunschweig-class corvette FGS Erfurt (F262) conduct live fire gun exercise (GUNEX) during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in the Baltic Sea, June 11, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyranny Chartrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010929
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-CW165-1078
|Filename:
|DOD_111774489
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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