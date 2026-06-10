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    FGS Erfurt Conducts Live-Fire Exercise During BALTOPS 2026

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    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyranny Chartrand 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 11, 2026) German Navy sailors assigned to German Navy Braunschweig-class corvette FGS Erfurt (F262) conduct live fire gun exercise (GUNEX) during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in the Baltic Sea, June 11, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyranny Chartrand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010929
    VIRIN: 260611-N-CW165-1078
    Filename: DOD_111774489
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FGS Erfurt Conducts Live-Fire Exercise During BALTOPS 2026, by PO3 Tyranny Chartrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #BALTOPS2026; #WeAreNATO; #ReadyandPostured; #PresenceMatters; #StrongerTogether;

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