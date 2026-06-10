Team SOCOM Jonathan Turnbull Competes in Cycling at 2026 Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, a Team SOCOM athlete with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, competes in cycling during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. Turnbull was critically injured in a 2019 ISIS suicide bombing in Syria and given a zero percent chance of survival. He is now competing in multiple events, including cycling, while pursuing the Ultimate Championship. The 2026 Warrior Games takes place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sports. (U.S. Special Operations Command courtesy video by Terry Cornwell)