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    Team SOCOM Jonathan Turnbull Competes in Cycling at 2026 Warrior Games

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    USSOCOM Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition)

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, a Team SOCOM athlete with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, competes in cycling during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. Turnbull was critically injured in a 2019 ISIS suicide bombing in Syria and given a zero percent chance of survival. He is now competing in multiple events, including cycling, while pursuing the Ultimate Championship. The 2026 Warrior Games takes place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sports. (U.S. Special Operations Command courtesy video by Terry Cornwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010901
    VIRIN: 260615-D-D0647-9594
    Filename: DOD_111774187
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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