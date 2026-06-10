Team SOCOM Jonathan Turnbull Competes in Cycling at 2026 Warrior Games

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, a Team SOCOM athlete with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, competes in cycling during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. Turnbull was critically injured in a 2019 ISIS suicide bombing in Syria and given a zero percent chance of survival. He is now competing in multiple events, including cycling, while pursuing the Ultimate Championship. The 2026 Warrior Games takes place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sports. (U.S. Special Operations Command courtesy video by Terry Cornwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 23:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010901
|VIRIN:
|260615-D-D0647-9594
|Filename:
|DOD_111774187
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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