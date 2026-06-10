Cycling competitors receiving medals during the 2026 Warrior Games.
Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010885
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-XX948-5710
|Filename:
|DOD_111774028
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cycling | Medaling 3 | Warrior Games 2026 | Team Air Force, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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