A U.S. Navy video highlighting the physical readiness test for Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 11, 2026. Eisenhower is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010878
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773859
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Standards, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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