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    Just Standards

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy video highlighting the physical readiness test for Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 11, 2026. Eisenhower is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010878
    VIRIN: 260611-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773859
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Standards, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    physical readiness test (PRT)
    physical fitness

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