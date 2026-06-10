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    Powerlifting | Medaling | Flight E | Warrior Games 2026

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    This video features the flight E powerlifting medaling ceremony during the 2026 Warrior Games.

    Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010836
    VIRIN: 260614-F-XX948-9139
    Filename: DOD_111772988
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Powerlifting | Medaling | Flight E | Warrior Games 2026, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warrior Games 2026, Powerlifting, AFW2, Adaptive Sports, Air Force Wounded Warrior, Resilience

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