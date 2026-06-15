U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Quinton Moad, assigned to Alpha Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares his experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 19:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010822
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-MP628-4918
|Filename:
|DOD_111772919
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Art of Influence: Sgt Quinton Moad, by SSG Veronica Van Doran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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