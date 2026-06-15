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    The Art of Influence: Sgt Quinton Moad

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    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    214TH Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Quinton Moad, assigned to Alpha Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares his experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 19:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010822
    VIRIN: 260605-A-MP628-4918
    Filename: DOD_111772919
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Art of Influence: Sgt Quinton Moad, by SSG Veronica Van Doran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARC
    USACAPOC (A)
    214MPAD
    Civil Affairs
    gardenshield
    361tpase

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