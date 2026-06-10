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    RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 ENDEX Video

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    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    354th Fighter Wing

    United States alongside multinational partners and allies participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28 to June 12, 2026. RF-A, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010787
    VIRIN: 260512-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111772058
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 ENDEX Video, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    allies and partners
    Open and Free Indo-Pacific
    interoperability
    Red Flag - Alaska
    RF-A 26-2

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