RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 ENDEX Video

United States alongside multinational partners and allies participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28 to June 12, 2026. RF-A, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010787
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772058
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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