Joint Base Andrews named Air Force finalist for 2026 Installation Excellence Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, support missions ranging from ceremonial honors and national security events to training and airshow operations in this montage, highlighting the installation’s accomplishments during fiscal year 2025. Joint Base Andrews was named an Air Force finalist for the 2026 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence in recognition of its outstanding operations, community support and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)