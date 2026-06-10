Joint Base Andrews named Air Force finalist for 2026 Installation Excellence Award

Personnel assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, support missions ranging from ceremonial honors and national security events to training and airshow operations in this montage, highlighting the installation’s accomplishments during fiscal year 2025. Joint Base Andrews was named an Air Force finalist for the 2026 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence in recognition of its outstanding operations, community support and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010716
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-OC840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111770575
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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