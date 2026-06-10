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    Joint Base Andrews named Air Force finalist for 2026 Installation Excellence Award

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    Personnel assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, support missions ranging from ceremonial honors and national security events to training and airshow operations in this montage, highlighting the installation’s accomplishments during fiscal year 2025. Joint Base Andrews was named an Air Force finalist for the 2026 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence in recognition of its outstanding operations, community support and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010716
    VIRIN: 251028-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_111770575
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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