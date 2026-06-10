BROLL Sailors engage with Malta fishmen during Operation Sea Guardian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors aboard Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) greet fishermen from Malta during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 9, 2026. OSG focuses on the fusion of information to create a comprehensive picture of daily activities in the Mediterranean with NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) serving as the hub of maritime security information sharing for the Alliance. NATO requests Allied nations’ forces to specifically support this operation in various ways through active, standby, or associated support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)