BROLL Sailors engage with Malta fishmen during Operation Sea Guardian

Sailors aboard Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) greet fishermen from Malta during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 9, 2026. OSG focuses on the fusion of information to create a comprehensive picture of daily activities in the Mediterranean with NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) serving as the hub of maritime security information sharing for the Alliance. NATO requests Allied nations’ forces to specifically support this operation in various ways through active, standby, or associated support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010639
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-HJ874-8865
|Filename:
|DOD_111769545
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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