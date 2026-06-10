Leonardo AW101 helicopter conduct aerial patrols from Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 5, 2026. The exercise occurs multiple times annually and is a flexible maritime operation capable of performing a broad range of NATO’s Maritime Security Operations tasks in response to an ever-changing security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010636
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-HJ874-7697
|Filename:
|DOD_111769530
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL Leonardo AW101 helicopter conduct aerial patrols during Operation Sea Guardian Part 1, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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