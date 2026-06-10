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    BROLL Leonardo AW101 helicopter conduct aerial patrols during Operation Sea Guardian Part 2

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    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Italian Leonardo AW101 helicopter conduct aerial patrols from Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 6, 2026. NATO conducts OSG multiple times annually to maintain maritime situational awareness; deter and counter terrorism; and enhance maritime security capacity building. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010635
    VIRIN: 260606-F-HJ874-4784
    Filename: DOD_111769515
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

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    This work, BROLL Leonardo AW101 helicopter conduct aerial patrols during Operation Sea Guardian Part 2, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFNE
    Operation Sea Guardian
    NATO

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