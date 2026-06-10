BROLL: Engineers maintain Navy destroyer engines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Engineers maintain the engines of Italian Navy Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D-554) during Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea, while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on June 7, 2026. The exercise occurs multiple times annually and is a flexible maritime operation capable of performing a broad range of NATO’s Maritime Security Operations tasks in response to an ever-changing security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)