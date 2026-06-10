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    U.S. Navy Seabees and Royal Netherlands Navy Divers Advance Boat Ramp Construction in Latvia

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    LATVIA

    06.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Castro 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 11, 2026) U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned toUnderwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), and Royal Netherlands Navy divers work together for a boat ramp construction project during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010579
    VIRIN: 260611-N-SB118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111769255
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees and Royal Netherlands Navy Divers Advance Boat Ramp Construction in Latvia, by PO2 Matthew Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #BALTOPS2026; #WeAreNATO; #ReadyandPostured; #PresenceMatters; #StrongerTogether;

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