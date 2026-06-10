Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederico Mendizabal, outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, oncoming commanding officer of HHS during a change of command ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)