Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederico Mendizabal, outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, oncoming commanding officer of HHS during a change of command ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 00:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010555
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768834
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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