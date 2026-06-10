Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Relief and Appointment, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven Kern relinquishes his post as sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, to Sgt. Maj. Lee Ancona during a relief and appointment ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority between the senior enlisted leaders, honoring tradition and leadership continuity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010552
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768828
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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