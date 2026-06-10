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    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Relief and Appointment, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven Kern relinquishes his post as sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, to Sgt. Maj. Lee Ancona during a relief and appointment ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority between the senior enlisted leaders, honoring tradition and leadership continuity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010552
    VIRIN: 260603-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768828
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Relief and Appointment, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    sergeant major
    hhs
    relief and appointment
    H&HS Iwakuni
    ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni

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