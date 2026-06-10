Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Relief and Appointment, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven Kern relinquishes his post as sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, to Sgt. Maj. Lee Ancona during a relief and appointment ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority between the senior enlisted leaders, honoring tradition and leadership continuity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)