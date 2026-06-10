7th SFG(A) Concludes Red Empire Week 2026 with Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conclude Red Empire Week 2026 with the Closing Ceremony and SFACON Banquet at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2026. The weeklong event featured a full schedule of competitions, family activities, and heritage events that strengthened unit bonds.
Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010529
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-NJ170-6656
|Filename:
|DOD_111768352
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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