Nimitz Conducts Air Power Demonstration Over Gulf of America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010501" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 release MK12/BLU-111 aircraft bombs on simulated targets during an air power demonstration over the Gulf of America, launched from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 11, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are the pinnacle of mobile naval air power projection and forward operational presence. No other weapons system possesses the responsiveness, endurance, multi-dimensional might, inherent battlespace awareness, and command and control capabilities of a carrier strike group and its embarked air wing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome; Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gina Gallia; Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Johnathan McCune, Megan Schwengel, Octavio Borrego and Kaylee Beasley)