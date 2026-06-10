(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Air Power Demonstration Over Gulf of America

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kaylee Beasley, Seaman Octavio Borrego, Petty Officer 3rd Class Gina Gallia, Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Jacome, Seaman Johnathan McCune and Seaman Megan Schwengel

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 release MK12/BLU-111 aircraft bombs on simulated targets during an air power demonstration over the Gulf of America, launched from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 11, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are the pinnacle of mobile naval air power projection and forward operational presence. No other weapons system possesses the responsiveness, endurance, multi-dimensional might, inherent battlespace awareness, and command and control capabilities of a carrier strike group and its embarked air wing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome; Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gina Gallia; Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Johnathan McCune, Megan Schwengel, Octavio Borrego and Kaylee Beasley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010501
    VIRIN: 260611-N-NO803-1001
    Filename: DOD_111768157
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Air Power Demonstration Over Gulf of America, by SA Kaylee Beasley, SN Octavio Borrego, PO3 Gina Gallia, PO2 Edward Jacome, SN Johnathan McCune and SN Megan Schwengel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Southern Seas
    Air Power Demo
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video