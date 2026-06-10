F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 release MK12/BLU-111 aircraft bombs on simulated targets during an air power demonstration over the Gulf of America, launched from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 11, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are the pinnacle of mobile naval air power projection and forward operational presence. No other weapons system possesses the responsiveness, endurance, multi-dimensional might, inherent battlespace awareness, and command and control capabilities of a carrier strike group and its embarked air wing. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome; Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gina Gallia; Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Johnathan McCune, Megan Schwengel, Octavio Borrego and Kaylee Beasley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010501
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-NO803-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768157
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Nimitz Conducts Air Power Demonstration Over Gulf of America, by SA Kaylee Beasley, SN Octavio Borrego, PO3 Gina Gallia, PO2 Edward Jacome, SN Johnathan McCune and SN Megan Schwengel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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