U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to Creech Air Force Base record personal messages and deliver chants in support of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team at Creech AFB, Nevada, June 10, 2026. The Golden Knights, a professional team in the National Hockey League, was playing a best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes in pursuit of the Stanley Cup trophy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 14:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1010484
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-IU083-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111767855
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Knights Go: Creech AFB members support local hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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