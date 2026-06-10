Go Knights Go: Creech AFB members support local hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to Creech Air Force Base record personal messages and deliver chants in support of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team at Creech AFB, Nevada, June 10, 2026. The Golden Knights, a professional team in the National Hockey League, was playing a best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes in pursuit of the Stanley Cup trophy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)