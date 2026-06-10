(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Knights Go: Creech AFB members support local hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to Creech Air Force Base record personal messages and deliver chants in support of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team at Creech AFB, Nevada, June 10, 2026. The Golden Knights, a professional team in the National Hockey League, was playing a best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes in pursuit of the Stanley Cup trophy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1010465
    VIRIN: 260611-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111767497
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Knights Go: Creech AFB members support local hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NHL
    432nd Wing
    Vegas golden knights
    VGK
    hockey
    professional hockey
    NHLGoldenKnights
    NHLKnights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media