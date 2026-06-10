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    The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Drill Sergeants assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), share their personal experiences immediately after completing Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. In this video, Sgt. Hallie Evans (Alpha Troop), Sgt. Blanca Santiago (Alpha Troop), and Sgt. Benjamin Pablo (Headquarters and Headquarters Troop) discuss conquering the grueling 48-hour physical and tactical crucible. They detail the intense fatigue, the teamwork required to push through the final 0200 night march, and the emotional significance of earning their silver spurs. With the unit preparing for inactivation, the newly inducted Spur Holders reflect on what it means to be the final class to earn their spurs under the "Old Faithful" Regiment's colors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010402
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG730-2258
    Filename: DOD_111766381
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

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    This work, The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    98th Training Division
    USAR Drill Sergeant
    Operation Iron Spur
    2-415th Regiment

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