The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Drill Sergeants assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), share their personal experiences immediately after completing Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. In this video, Sgt. Hallie Evans (Alpha Troop), Sgt. Blanca Santiago (Alpha Troop), and Sgt. Benjamin Pablo (Headquarters and Headquarters Troop) discuss conquering the grueling 48-hour physical and tactical crucible. They detail the intense fatigue, the teamwork required to push through the final 0200 night march, and the emotional significance of earning their silver spurs. With the unit preparing for inactivation, the newly inducted Spur Holders reflect on what it means to be the final class to earn their spurs under the "Old Faithful" Regiment's colors.