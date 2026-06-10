The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. John Garber, senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), shares his perspective immediately after completing the final physical event of Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. CSM Garber completed the 48-hour tactical crucible side-by-side with 34 of his Soldiers. In this interview, he discusses the importance of leaders sharing the burden and earning the respect of their troops. With the squadron preparing for inactivation, this event marked the historic final opportunity to earn silver spurs under the "Old Faithful" colors.