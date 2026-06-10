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    The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. John Garber, senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), shares his perspective immediately after completing the final physical event of Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. CSM Garber completed the 48-hour tactical crucible side-by-side with 34 of his Soldiers. In this interview, he discusses the importance of leaders sharing the burden and earning the respect of their troops. With the squadron preparing for inactivation, this event marked the historic final opportunity to earn silver spurs under the "Old Faithful" colors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 09:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010401
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG730-9091
    Filename: DOD_111766380
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

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    This work, The Final Charge: Soldiers Reflect on the Last 2-415th Spur Ride, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    98th Training Division
    USAR Drill Sergeant
    Operation Iron Spur
    2-415th Regiment

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