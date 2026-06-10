Revolutionary Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery | Section 1 B-Roll Package

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Section 1 of Arlington National Cemetery serves as the final resting place for several veterans of the American Revolution.



Although the cemetery was established in 1864, these veterans were reinterred at ANC beginning in 1892, establishing the cemetery as a commemorative landscape connected to the Revolutionary War.



Timestamps:

0:00 - James McCubbin Lingan

1:55 - John Follin

3:08 - William Russell

4:32 - John Green

5:47 - Joseph Carleton



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)