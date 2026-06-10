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    Revolutionary Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery | Section 1 B-Roll Package

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Section 1 of Arlington National Cemetery serves as the final resting place for several veterans of the American Revolution.

    Although the cemetery was established in 1864, these veterans were reinterred at ANC beginning in 1892, establishing the cemetery as a commemorative landscape connected to the Revolutionary War.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 - James McCubbin Lingan
    1:55 - John Follin
    3:08 - William Russell
    4:32 - John Green
    5:47 - Joseph Carleton

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010399
    VIRIN: 260508-A-ET384-6860
    Filename: DOD_111766347
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revolutionary Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery | Section 1 B-Roll Package, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Section 1
    America 250

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