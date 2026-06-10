Section 1 of Arlington National Cemetery serves as the final resting place for several veterans of the American Revolution.
Although the cemetery was established in 1864, these veterans were reinterred at ANC beginning in 1892, establishing the cemetery as a commemorative landscape connected to the Revolutionary War.
Timestamps:
0:00 - James McCubbin Lingan
1:55 - John Follin
3:08 - William Russell
4:32 - John Green
5:47 - Joseph Carleton
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010399
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-ET384-6860
|Filename:
|DOD_111766347
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery | Section 1 B-Roll Package, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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