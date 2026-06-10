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    Allied Forces Conduct Counter-Unmanned Surface Vessel Exercise During BALTOPS 2026

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    GDYNIA, POLAND

    06.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Castro 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    GDYNIA, Poland (June 9, 2026) – Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32, operates global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) from the Unmanned Operation Center (UOC) during a live fire exercise with the German corvette Erfurt (F262), corvette Braunschweig (F260), and Finnish frigate Uusimaa (F05) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Gdynia, Poland, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010380
    VIRIN: 260609-N-SB118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111765984
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GDYNIA, PL

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    This work, Allied Forces Conduct Counter-Unmanned Surface Vessel Exercise During BALTOPS 2026, by PO2 Matthew Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #BALTOPS2026; #WeAreNATO; #ReadyandPostured; #PresenceMatters; #StrongerTogether;

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