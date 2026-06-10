Leading from the Front: 2-415th Command Team Conquers Final Spur Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010278" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brian Siu and Command Sgt. Maj. John Garber, the command team for the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), discuss the importance of shared hardship during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. The leaders joined 34 of their troops to navigate physical obstacles and tactical lanes during the 48-hour crucible. With the squadron preparing for inactivation, this event marked the final opportunity to earn silver spurs under the "Old Faithful" colors, highlighting a culture of grit, determination, and leading by example.