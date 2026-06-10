U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brian Siu and Command Sgt. Maj. John Garber, the command team for the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), discuss the importance of shared hardship during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. The leaders joined 34 of their troops to navigate physical obstacles and tactical lanes during the 48-hour crucible. With the squadron preparing for inactivation, this event marked the final opportunity to earn silver spurs under the "Old Faithful" colors, highlighting a culture of grit, determination, and leading by example.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010278
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-MG730-1589
|Filename:
|DOD_111764239
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading from the Front: 2-415th Command Team Conquers Final Spur Ride, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the Trail: USAR Drill Sergeants Conquer Final Spur Ride, Cementing the 2-415th Legacy
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