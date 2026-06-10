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    Leading from the Front: 2-415th Command Team Conquers Final Spur Ride

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brian Siu and Command Sgt. Maj. John Garber, the command team for the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), discuss the importance of shared hardship during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. The leaders joined 34 of their troops to navigate physical obstacles and tactical lanes during the 48-hour crucible. With the squadron preparing for inactivation, this event marked the final opportunity to earn silver spurs under the "Old Faithful" colors, highlighting a culture of grit, determination, and leading by example.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010278
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG730-1589
    Filename: DOD_111764239
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

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    Operation Iron Spur, USAR Drill Sergeant, 2-415th Regiment, 98th Training Division,

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