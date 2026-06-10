Operation Iron Spur: Shark Attack Layout & Cavalry Traditions B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), face a high-stress "shark attack" style layout inspection during the night phase of Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. Evaluators conducted rigorous gear checks, requiring candidates missing packing list items to execute corrective training and carry substitute "thrift store" items for the remainder of the 48-hour event. Additionally, candidates were issued inflatable "floaty horses" that they had to secure, feed, and account for throughout the tactical lanes—a classic Cavalry tradition designed to test attention to detail and mental agility under extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by CPT Karina Corona)