Operation Iron Spur: Shark Attack Layout & Cavalry Traditions B-Roll

U.S. Army Reserve candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), face a high-stress "shark attack" style layout inspection during the night phase of Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. Evaluators conducted rigorous gear checks, requiring candidates missing packing list items to execute corrective training and carry substitute "thrift store" items for the remainder of the 48-hour event. Additionally, candidates were issued inflatable "floaty horses" that they had to secure, feed, and account for throughout the tactical lanes—a classic Cavalry tradition designed to test attention to detail and mental agility under extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by CPT Karina Corona)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010277
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-MG730-7212
|Filename:
|DOD_111764221
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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