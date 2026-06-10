(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Iron Spur: Shark Attack Layout & Cavalry Traditions B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), face a high-stress "shark attack" style layout inspection during the night phase of Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. Evaluators conducted rigorous gear checks, requiring candidates missing packing list items to execute corrective training and carry substitute "thrift store" items for the remainder of the 48-hour event. Additionally, candidates were issued inflatable "floaty horses" that they had to secure, feed, and account for throughout the tactical lanes—a classic Cavalry tradition designed to test attention to detail and mental agility under extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by CPT Karina Corona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010277
    VIRIN: 260606-A-MG730-7212
    Filename: DOD_111764221
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Iron Spur: Shark Attack Layout & Cavalry Traditions B-Roll, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    98th Training Division
    USAR Drill Sergeant
    Operation Iron Spur
    2-415th Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video