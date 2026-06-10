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    U.S. Army 251st Birthday Video

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giselle Gonzalez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The United States Army, America’s senior service, was established 251 years ago by the Continental Congress on 14 June 1775.

    Video by CPL Giselle Gonzalez

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010245
    VIRIN: 260610-A-HO992-1001
    Filename: DOD_111763977
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 251st Birthday Video, by CPL Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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