U.S. Army 251st Birthday Video

The United States Army, America’s senior service, was established 251 years ago by the Continental Congress on 14 June 1775.
Video by CPL Giselle Gonzalez
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010245
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-HO992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111763977
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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