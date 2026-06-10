U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disables Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transits the Gulf of Oman, June 9, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010233
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-D0477-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111763850
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
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CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Gulf of Oman
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