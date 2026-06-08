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    CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Gulf of Oman

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.

    CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:24
    Story ID: 567339
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Disables Non-Compliant Vessel in Gulf of Oman

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    blockade
    CENTCOM

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