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    Monkey Business

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam and Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK, N.Y. - Chief Mass Communication Specialist Scott Wichmann interviews King Kong in Times Square about what Sailors should do, see and eat when they visit for International Naval Review 250 (INR 250). The International Naval Review 250 is the pinnacle event of America’s 250th birthday celebration, INR 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, will gather ships, aircraft, and personnel from over 130 invited navies and coast guards. This historic gathering will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe alongside key maritime partners, including merchant marine, USCG, Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA amongst others. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010224
    VIRIN: 260603-N-FB655-1002
    Filename: DOD_111763763
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monkey Business, by PO1 Cody Beam and PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250

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