Promotion ceremony for Major General O'Donnell's promotion to Lieutenant General on 8 June 2026 at 1000. The promotion ceremony was officiated by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Kenneth Wilsbach.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010193
|VIRIN:
|260608-O-JV135-3402
|Filename:
|DOD_111763087
|Length:
|00:26:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major General Jefferson O'Donnell, AF/A1, Promotion Ceremony, by Erick Gappa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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