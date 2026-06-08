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    Major General Jefferson O'Donnell, AF/A1, Promotion Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Erick Gappa 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Promotion ceremony for Major General O'Donnell's promotion to Lieutenant General on 8 June 2026 at 1000. The promotion ceremony was officiated by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Kenneth Wilsbach.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010193
    VIRIN: 260608-O-JV135-3402
    Filename: DOD_111763087
    Length: 00:26:52
    Location: US

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    Lieutenant General O'Donnell

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