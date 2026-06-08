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    Around the MHS - June 11, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 8-12, 2026, includes a wounded warrior’s journey to the 2026 Warrior Games, advancing environmental health, and a breakthrough in fracture stabilization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 09:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010190
    VIRIN: 260610-O-TR188-5734
    Filename: DOD_111763062
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - June 11, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    news, update, mhs, warrior games, symposium, tape, invention, facial, reconstruction

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