This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 8-12, 2026, includes a wounded warrior’s journey to the 2026 Warrior Games, advancing environmental health, and a breakthrough in fracture stabilization.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 09:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010190
|VIRIN:
|260610-O-TR188-5734
|Filename:
|DOD_111763062
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the MHS - June 11, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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