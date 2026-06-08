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    Operation Iron Spur: Combat Fitness Test B-Roll

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), execute a rigorous 10-station Combat Fitness Test during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. The high-intensity physical assessment served as the opening event for the 48-hour Spur Ride crucible, establishing a baseline of physical dominance and testing the candidates' endurance before moving to tactical lanes. Operation Iron Spur is the historic final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, validating Drill Sergeant proficiency and building cohesive, combat-ready formations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010153
    VIRIN: 260607-A-MG730-7846
    Filename: DOD_111762327
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US

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    This work, Operation Iron Spur: Combat Fitness Test B-Roll, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    98th Training Division
    USAR Drill Sergeant
    Operation Iron Spur
    2-415th Regiment

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