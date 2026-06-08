Operation Iron Spur: Combat Fitness Test B-Roll

U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), execute a rigorous 10-station Combat Fitness Test during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. The high-intensity physical assessment served as the opening event for the 48-hour Spur Ride crucible, establishing a baseline of physical dominance and testing the candidates' endurance before moving to tactical lanes. Operation Iron Spur is the historic final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, validating Drill Sergeant proficiency and building cohesive, combat-ready formations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 03:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010153
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-MG730-7846
|Filename:
|DOD_111762327
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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