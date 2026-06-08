Operation Iron Spur: Combat Fitness Test B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), execute a rigorous 10-station Combat Fitness Test during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 5, 2026. The high-intensity physical assessment served as the opening event for the 48-hour Spur Ride crucible, establishing a baseline of physical dominance and testing the candidates' endurance before moving to tactical lanes. Operation Iron Spur is the historic final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, validating Drill Sergeant proficiency and building cohesive, combat-ready formations.