U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Karina Corona, commander of Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, and Drill Sergeant James Brennan explain the history and customs of the Order of the Spur during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. The leaders detail the significance of wearing silver spurs and explain the historical reason why unmarried Cavalrymen wear their spurs pointing upward. The 2-415th Regiment, operating under the 98th Training Division (IET), conducted this historic final Spur Ride to validate Drill Sergeant proficiency and build cohesive, combat-ready formations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010150
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-MG730-7531
|Filename:
|DOD_111762309
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Tradition of the Spurs: Cavalry Customs with the 2-415th Regiment, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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