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    The Tradition of the Spurs: Cavalry Customs with the 2-415th Regiment

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Karina Corona, commander of Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, and Drill Sergeant James Brennan explain the history and customs of the Order of the Spur during Operation Iron Spur at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. The leaders detail the significance of wearing silver spurs and explain the historical reason why unmarried Cavalrymen wear their spurs pointing upward. The 2-415th Regiment, operating under the 98th Training Division (IET), conducted this historic final Spur Ride to validate Drill Sergeant proficiency and build cohesive, combat-ready formations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010150
    VIRIN: 260607-A-MG730-7531
    Filename: DOD_111762309
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

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    Operation Iron Spur, USAR Drill Sergeant, 2-415th Regiment, 98th Training Division,

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