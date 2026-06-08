Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 95 federal and local law enforcement agencies, first responders, training and higher education institutions, and resource organizations during the Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory on June 9, 2026. Hosted by the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected thousands of attendees with career opportunities in public safety and public service throughout the National Capital Region and across Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and North Carolina. Participants met directly with recruiters and hiring officials, learned about career pathways, and received information on training programs, educational opportunities, benefits, and professional development. Career fields represented included law enforcement, forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public affairs, vehicle maintenance, nursing, defense drug reduction, and other mission-support specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010133
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-PL327-6752
|Filename:
|DOD_111762007
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard Hosts Law Enforcement Career Fair, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.