D.C. National Guard Hosts Law Enforcement Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 95 federal and local law enforcement agencies, first responders, training and higher education institutions, and resource organizations during the Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory on June 9, 2026. Hosted by the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected thousands of attendees with career opportunities in public safety and public service throughout the National Capital Region and across Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and North Carolina. Participants met directly with recruiters and hiring officials, learned about career pathways, and received information on training programs, educational opportunities, benefits, and professional development. Career fields represented included law enforcement, forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public affairs, vehicle maintenance, nursing, defense drug reduction, and other mission-support specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)