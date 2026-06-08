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    D.C. National Guard Hosts Law Enforcement Career Fair

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 95 federal and local law enforcement agencies, first responders, training and higher education institutions, and resource organizations during the Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory on June 9, 2026. Hosted by the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected thousands of attendees with career opportunities in public safety and public service throughout the National Capital Region and across Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and North Carolina. Participants met directly with recruiters and hiring officials, learned about career pathways, and received information on training programs, educational opportunities, benefits, and professional development. Career fields represented included law enforcement, forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public affairs, vehicle maintenance, nursing, defense drug reduction, and other mission-support specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010133
    VIRIN: 260609-F-PL327-6752
    Filename: DOD_111762007
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, D.C. National Guard Hosts Law Enforcement Career Fair, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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