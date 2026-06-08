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    Michigan National Guard Soldiers prepare for E3B event

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers practice the training drills at the E3B training event at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June, 03 2026.

    The E3B training event consists of 3 separate events testing a Soldiers Expertise in infantry, medical, or Soldier tasks and skills. Upon completion of the course, Soldiers are awarded with either the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), or Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010092
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-HU217-2002
    Filename: DOD_111761524
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers prepare for E3B event, by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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