Michigan National Guard Soldiers prepare for E3B event

U.S. Army Soldiers practice the training drills at the E3B training event at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June, 03 2026.
The E3B training event consists of 3 separate events testing a Soldiers Expertise in infantry, medical, or Soldier tasks and skills. Upon completion of the course, Soldiers are awarded with either the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), or Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010092
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-HU217-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111761524
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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