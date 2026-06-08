The annual Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby took place at Camp Carlson in Kentucky June 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010077
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-GF376-5337
|Filename:
|DOD_111761379
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby
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