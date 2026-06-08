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    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The annual Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby took place at Camp Carlson in Kentucky June 6, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010077
    VIRIN: 260606-A-GF376-5337
    Filename: DOD_111761379
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, DFMWR

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