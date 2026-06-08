VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

Fort Knox, Ky. — About 1,000 people attended the annual Kids Fishing Derby hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10281 at Camp Carlson on June 6.
Participants spent the morning angling for prize-winning catches before receiving a free lunch. The event ended with a ceremony where participants from all age categories were awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught.
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|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:23
|Story ID:
|567275
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
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