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    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

    Photo By Savannah Baird | The annual Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby takes place at Camp Carlson in Kentucky on...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — About 1,000 people attended the annual Kids Fishing Derby hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10281 at Camp Carlson on June 6.

    Participants spent the morning angling for prize-winning catches before receiving a free lunch. The event ended with a ceremony where participants from all age categories were awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:23
    Story ID: 567275
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby
    VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

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    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    Kentucky

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