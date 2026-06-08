(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the life: Recon Raider One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    A day in the life of Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander, showcasing the daily responsibilities and operations of the Air Force's largest Security Forces squadron located at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The squadron's Defenders remain vigilant as a vital component of the 55th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)

    This video contains music from a 55th Wing Public Affairs licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010058
    VIRIN: 260525-D-F3336-7086
    Filename: DOD_111760910
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life: Recon Raider One, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defenders
    55th Wing
    day in the life
    55th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video