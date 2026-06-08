Day in the life: Recon Raider One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A day in the life of Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander, showcasing the daily responsibilities and operations of the Air Force's largest Security Forces squadron located at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The squadron's Defenders remain vigilant as a vital component of the 55th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)



This video contains music from a 55th Wing Public Affairs licensed asset from Adobe Stock.