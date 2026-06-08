A day in the life of Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander, showcasing the daily responsibilities and operations of the Air Force's largest Security Forces squadron located at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. The squadron's Defenders remain vigilant as a vital component of the 55th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Kei Williams)
This video contains music from a 55th Wing Public Affairs licensed asset from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010058
|VIRIN:
|260525-D-F3336-7086
|Filename:
|DOD_111760910
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the life: Recon Raider One, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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