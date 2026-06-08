CSAF Wilsbach testifies on FY27 Department of the Air Force budget

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach testified, June 9, before the Senate Committee on Appropriations about the Department of the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010004
|Filename:
|DOD_111760087
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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