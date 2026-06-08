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    CSAF Wilsbach testifies on FY27 Department of the Air Force budget

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach testified, June 9, before the Senate Committee on Appropriations about the Department of the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010004
    Filename: DOD_111760087
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

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