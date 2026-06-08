U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samantha Martin, Infantry Officer, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, stands in front of a Field Litter Ambulance (FLA) during the E3B training event at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June, 03 2026. 2nd Lt. Martin is a part of the E3B state planning team and obtained her Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) last year.
The E3B training event consists of 3 separate events testing a Soldiers Expertise in infantry, medical, or Soldier tasks and skills. Upon completion of the course, Soldiers are awarded with either the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), or Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009997
|VIRIN:
|260650-Z-HU217-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760000
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Martin Speaks on the E3B event at Camp Grayling, by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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