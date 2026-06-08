2nd Lt. Martin Speaks on the E3B event at Camp Grayling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samantha Martin, Infantry Officer, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, stands in front of a Field Litter Ambulance (FLA) during the E3B training event at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June, 03 2026. 2nd Lt. Martin is a part of the E3B state planning team and obtained her Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) last year.



The E3B training event consists of 3 separate events testing a Soldiers Expertise in infantry, medical, or Soldier tasks and skills. Upon completion of the course, Soldiers are awarded with either the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), or Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)