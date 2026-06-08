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    Protecting the Sacramento Region for Generations

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    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, Sacramento District Commander COL Robert McTighe, and U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Dr. Andrea Travnicek visited Folsom Dam and the American River Common Features Project to highlight partnerships strengthening water infrastructure and reducing flood risk across the Sacramento region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009928
    VIRIN: 260608-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111758636
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Protecting the Sacramento Region for Generations, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sacramento District
    Civil Works
    American River Common Features
    Folsom Dam
    USACE
    California infrastructure

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