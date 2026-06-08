Protecting the Sacramento Region for Generations

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, Sacramento District Commander COL Robert McTighe, and U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Dr. Andrea Travnicek visited Folsom Dam and the American River Common Features Project to highlight partnerships strengthening water infrastructure and reducing flood risk across the Sacramento region.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009928
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758636
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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