Protecting the Sacramento Region for Generations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, Sacramento District Commander COL Robert McTighe, and U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Dr. Andrea Travnicek visited Folsom Dam and the American River Common Features Project to highlight partnerships strengthening water infrastructure and reducing flood risk across the Sacramento region.