Logistics on Location: Dedicated to Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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The right part. The right place. The right time.At Fleet Readiness Center East, DLA and Navy professionals work together behind the scenes to keep military aircraft mission ready. See how logistics and maintenance combine to strengthen readiness across the force.#DLA #LogisticsOnLocation #MilitaryReadiness #SupplyChain