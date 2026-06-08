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    Logistics on Location: Dedicated to Readiness (open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505966
    The right part. The right place. The right time.At Fleet Readiness Center East, DLA and Navy professionals work together behind the scenes to keep military aircraft mission ready. See how logistics and maintenance combine to strengthen readiness across the force.#DLA #LogisticsOnLocation #MilitaryReadiness #SupplyChain

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009923
    VIRIN: 260608-O-LU733-7485
    PIN: 505966
    Filename: DOD_111758570
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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