505966
The right part. The right place. The right time.At Fleet Readiness Center East, DLA and Navy professionals work together behind the scenes to keep military aircraft mission ready. See how logistics and maintenance combine to strengthen readiness across the force.#DLA #LogisticsOnLocation #MilitaryReadiness #SupplyChain
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009923
|VIRIN:
|260608-O-LU733-7485
|PIN:
|505966
|Filename:
|DOD_111758570
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics on Location: Dedicated to Readiness (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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