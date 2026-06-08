505848-W
For Mallorie Andrews, supporting the Warfighter is personal.
As the spouse of a disabled veteran, Mallorie understands the importance of ensuring military personnel receive the supplies and equipment they need to accomplish their mission.
As a Distribution Process Worker at DLA Distribution Cherry Point, North Carolina, she helps ensure material is processed accurately and shipped where it's needed most.
Every package, every shipment, and every detail matters. For Mallorie, supporting DLA's mission means supporting those who serve.
For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil
#FacesOfDLA #DLA #WarfighterSupport
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009918
|VIRIN:
|260608-O-LU733-7112
|PIN:
|505848
|Filename:
|DOD_111758533
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA w/Mallorie Andrews, DLA Distribution Cherry Point, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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